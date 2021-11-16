RANT to the City of Seattle for the BIGGEST pothole my husband and I have ever seen. We left Capitol Hill heading south on Rainier Avenue in the right hand lane. Just before accessing the turn to get on to I-90 Eastbound, my husband saw the huge pothole at the last second and slowed down considerably. It still was absolutely jarring, and I am surprised our car had no damage. FIX this HUGE pothole! Someone could get hurt or damage their car easily. Or it is so big, maybe plant a tree in it!

RAVE to nurse Marylee at Swedish Hospital for her kindness this week as I went in for more cancer-related treatment. I know it’s been a difficult couple of years for health care workers. Despite that, the nurses I’ve come into contact with have been kind and professional. I appreciate it so much.