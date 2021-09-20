RAVE to all school nurses. Your already daunting task of keeping students safe and ready to learn has been increased a hundredfold this year because of COVID-19. I feel lucky sending off my kindergartner this year to her first year of school, knowing you are out there supporting our babies.

RANT to the company that provides the popular scooters found at Alki and not helmets. The first “rule” on their list is that everyone needs to wear a helmet, “it’s the law” yet virtually no one wears one. Including the young mother I observed speeding along on a scooter with what appeared to be a very nearly newborn baby in a backpack.

RAVE to the rails-to-trails around Western Washington. With my lung capacity reduced due to metastatic lung cancer, being able to still ride my bike is a joy because I can’t do hills anymore.