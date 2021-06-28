RAVE to the King County Parks maintenance crew who keep Soos Creek Trail mowed and clear. Horse riders appreciate stopped machines when we ride by. An additional rave to all the bike riders who slow down and speak to us as they pass the horses. Happy trails to you all!

RANT to thoughtless people with loud wind chimes who don’t think of their neighbors. What to you is a soothing sound may to others be nerve-wracking noise pollution. In an urban setting where we are already bombarded with inevitable noises, we don’t need any that are created deliberately.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Shoreline Concert Band for playing a medley of both fun and serious music at Shoreline Community College’s drive-by graduation. Rant to college administration for canceling concert band, the very class that has made all this great music possible for many years.