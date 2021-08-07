RANT to our suburban neighbors whose backyard chickens make loud, obnoxious squawking noises all day, every day.

RAVE to the kindhearted woman on First Hill who offered $20 to my husband to buy dog food for our dog. He had our dog with him, sitting on a curb while he was waiting for my brother to have surgery. I thought that was incredibly sweet as obviously she thought he was homeless, and she wanted to help. I know how he looked, but he really didn’t need the money, he just didn’t have a good place to sit. Thanks to the kindhearted giving people out there!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to inconsiderate people who put their used furniture, appliances and other detritus by the side of the road with a sign that says, “FREE!” and then leave it there for weeks on end. Rave to the considerate people who donate the things they no longer need or want to charities.