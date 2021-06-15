RAVE to aging gracefully. I’m 86 and can hardly walk, so when I shop at Safeway, I need an electric cart and frequently the help of other shoppers. I also need the help of a clerk to follow me out to the car, unload and ride my cart back into the store. I thank all those people, I’m grateful for their help.

RANT to the Woodland Park road closure. I do not understand why the two roads into Woodland Park have been closed for the last year. It is such a lovely place to walk, run, stroll or just sit in your car under the trees on a hot day. We pay for those roads, maintenance and facilities which are currently filled with tents. The public deserves and needs to see what has happened to their park. With the roads closed it has become a true “reserve,” and we are shut out!