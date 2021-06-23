RAVE to the professional and courteous team at South Seattle Veterinary Hospital. Their skill at managing pets and their worried caretakers in an efficient and humane way is much appreciated, especially in the face of stress and COVID-19 protocols.

RANT to advertisers that use songs we grew up with for commercial purposes. Oftentimes, the lyrics are cleverly rewritten to promote a product or service but the tune remains. Subjecting us to constant repetition has turned a pleasant memory into a painful experience, not to mention the ear worms left behind! Please write your own jingles and leave our favorite songs alone.

RAVE to the television channels for broadcasting all six hours of one of greatest tennis matches of all time, the Nadal/Djokovic French Open semifinal tennis match the other afternoon, for the enjoyment of all of us who live with only antenna TV.