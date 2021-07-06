RAVE to the nice couple who bought me an iced coffee along Sand Point Way when I realized I forgot to bring a mask on my bike ride and was unable to go in the coffee shop to order. Thanks — you made my day!

RANT to petition sites that beg you, after signing for some worthy cause, to “share with your friends.” They even contact you several more times to urge this. My friends get all the same emails that I do (too many), and they have all the same interests and opinions. There is nobody to “share” the darn thing with!

RAVE to all the folks working on replacing the sidewalk crossing approaches in Seattle. The work is some of the best quality public work I’ve seen in years. Also, the teams doing the repaving — tough work at any time — it looks great! A huge thank you to all involved!