RANT to the department that let the Chief Sealth Trail become completely overgrown with weeds, blackberry bushes and dried grass. When it was managed by Seattle Parks and Recreation, it was regularly mowed and maintained. Now we are supposed to “enjoy the natural beauty” because they clearly want to save money. It is now a 4.5-mile fire hazard infested with wasps and rats just waiting to go up in flames running straight through South Seattle. People live here! Clean this up please — this summer.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the band Chicago, who after all these years still rocked it at Chateau St. Michelle. Rant to the sound person, who cranked the volume too hard and muddled the sound. You’d think for the price of those tickets (and parking!), they’d get a good sound guy.