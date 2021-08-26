RANT to the man in the large pickup who blew his horn at myself and my three stepchildren. I gave you plenty of notice with my left-turn signal then making a second left into a neighborhood grocery store. This occurred this past week, late afternoon, traveling south on Military Road South just past Five Mile Lake Park. You are such a big man blowing his horn at a woman and her stepchildren. It must be hard to be you and drive so angry all the time and not be able to cope with the normal ebb and flow of traffic. You might consider turning in your driver’s license and walking or taking the bus now.

RAVE to the man at the construction site on Lake City Way who helped me and my son get around the road closure on our bikes! Your kindness was very appreciated!