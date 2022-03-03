RANT to people who eat with the video on while on Zoom. Do you not know how unattractive it is to watch you eat? Yesterday one person even picked her nose with the video on while on Zoom! Please, people, turn the video off if you are going to eat or perform other personal tasks.

RAVE to Sea-Tac Airport and Alaska Airlines’ lost and found. My husband lost his driver’s license somewhere between TSA and our destination. Immediate email claims to both organizations were promptly returned notifying us that they were looking into our request. About five days later we received another notice that they were continuing the search. Five days after that, the license was found by Sea-Tac.

RANT to the dumbing down of grammar usage, i.e. the use of “woken up” rather than “awakened,” and “less” when referring to numbers, in place of “fewer,” by authors and newspaper columnists who should know better.