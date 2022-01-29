RANT to those Seattle transplants who whine about poor snow removal. Plan ahead, folks. Buy an all-wheel drive vehicle, buy good mud and snow tires in November every two years. Learn to drive in the snow by going to a big empty parking lot and practice driving in the snow. If you have good equipment and skills, snow removal doesn’t matter so much.

RANT to anyone who walks their dog off leash in a public area that’s not a dog park, especially when it’s near a street. This is dangerous for your dog and my dog, who I’m walking on leash. Please think of the safety of our furry four-legged friends.

RAVE to the group of kids who donned gloves and masks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to collect garbage around the school grounds of Jane Addams Middle School. Much appreciated by the neighborhood!