RANT to the dog owner who took their beloved pet to a Zen garden off leash and instructed them to go potty. The doggy did as told, and the dog owner neglected to pick up after them. The city of Seattle actually isn’t a free range off-leash dog park as many people seem to believe.

RAVE to the postal clerk at the Southcenter/Tukwila post office. The other day, he was working alone. There were 10 or more waiting in line to be served. He not only treated everyone with politeness, but his humor was to die for! He had us all smiling despite the long wait. Bravo to him for making us feel good while waiting.

RANT to all urban trail hogs who insist on walking or cycling side-by-side. It’s selfish and unsafe, especially on busy weekends.