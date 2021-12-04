RANT to websites that require entering a date of birth and provide today’s date as a starting point and don’t allow free entry. I have to go back one month at a time to get to my birthdate. I am 83. That’s almost 1,000 months. Come on man!

RAVE to a locally owned department store. I called and went through the expected automation, and then an operator came on the line, a real live person to direct me to the right department. What a treat this was not to have to keep pushing buttons to get somewhere and not always the right department. Thank you!

RANT to the weather people who constantly use the term “atmospheric river” instead of rainstorm. A woman on a local station used it five times in 90 seconds … it’s RAIN!!