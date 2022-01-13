RANT to library books sullied with stains from spilled foods and liquids inside. People are careless when books don’t belong to them.

RANT to all businesses that put their merchandise so high up that us short people can’t reach it. This includes grocery stores that don’t “face” their products. This past week I had to ask several tall customers for help in the grocery store and several clerks to reach merchandise that was too high up for my reach.

RAVE to all the drivers who leave the left freeway lane open for passing like it is intended. My personal experience is that the biggest cause of road rage is when drivers can’t pass. They end up weaving in and out of traffic causing a hazard for everyone.

RANT to businesses in residential neighborhoods that create the eyesore of garbage carts in the street and recycle carts on the planting strip 24/7.