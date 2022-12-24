RANT to people who insist on shoe-free homes and host parties — especially those where guests don’t find out until they arrive. Please stop being so precious and annoying. If your home is shoe-free, then also make it guest-free.

RAVE to Ruth at the Greenwood post office who was working alone with a line of people out the door, and nevertheless greeted each warmly with a smile and wished each a happy holiday.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to myself for leaving valuables on the front seat of my car, and rant to the crook who smashed my window and grabbed my bag and work computer. Rave to police Officer McDonald for her assistance, and to the Alderwood mall facility staff member who cleaned up the broken glass and patched up my window. Final rave to my husband who greeted me in our driveway with a hug and the vacuum.