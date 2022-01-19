RANT to the city of Seattle for pretending it doesn’t snow here. I moved here from Pennsylvania in October 2018 and this is the third major snowfall I have witnessed. I know you’re used to the mild temperatures and rain to melt the snow almost immediately afterward, but this time you knew there would be freezing temperatures for an entire week and again, did nothing.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the United States Postal Service app, which tells you what is coming in the mail that day. Rant to the Snohomish post office for not delivering that mail for five days, even without snow.

RANT to bumps while driving south on Interstate 5 between the Interstate 90 and Alaskan Way ramps. Most of the 30+ expansion sections in this stretch have a recessed channel across all lanes that is not only jarring to the vehicle’s suspension, but it is also very unsettling to human occupants.