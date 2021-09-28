RAVE to the people around the world who work to save animals from poaching, to rescue injured animals and to house and care for animals in need. They give every bit of their love, energy, money and time to help innocent creatures who desperately need help. I am beyond grateful; I am in awe. And rave to those who donate money or help out in any other way. I do, whenever I can.

RANT to people who do not notify the appropriate institutions once they’ve moved! When renting, I’d receive bank notices and even bills for former renters! Just bought a condo, and I’m receiving the previous owner’s AAA and AARP mailings two months later! Our USPS charges a measly $1 to forward your mail for a year — use it! Then change your darn address with all your accounts once you’ve moved on.