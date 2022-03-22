RANT to theatrical productions, both movies and live stage, where the actors and singers mumble the words and the background music is so loud that you cannot understand the dialogue or lyrics. We recently attended a live performance where we were barely able to discern the narrative of the songs due to poor enunciation by the singers and the very loud music.

RAVE to Expedia for their beautiful new waterfront campus, their improvements to Centennial Park enhancing the experience for all, and for providing ample free garage parking for walkers!

RANT to King County Metro for its failure to host a “ride-in” for the mayor and City Council members on a No. 7 bus from Third and Pine to the 3000 block of Rainier Avenue. (Plenty of room for the press, too.) They will soon learn that a lower speed limit is no substitute for better maintained streets.