RANT to my health care provider whose help desk caused me to wait 63 minutes before I hung up in frustration. Thanks for all the help.

RAVE to our new neighbors from North Carolina. They adopted our street’s traffic circle and it’s now a beautiful bouquet of blooms. Moreover, they took over our block’s storm drain, digging out its muck and making it pristine.

RANT to the worker in the Gateway post office. I arrived at the post office at 5:25 p.m., and you rudely informed me the post office was closing. However, I pointed out the sign by the front door that said the post office’s closing hour was at 6 p.m. You refused to even acknowledge your own sign existed. Good thing the other clerk was far more friendly. She actually apologized and removed the sign!