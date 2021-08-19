RANT for the packaging design of the anti-nausea meds I was prescribed. Although the lateral and longitudinal perforations for separating the individual blister packs appear to be the same, they perform differently. The packaging tears easily along the lateral lines, while they are unyielding along the longitudinal lines. Plus, peeling back the foil from the designated corner requires much more fine motor finesse than one can summon while trying to repress the urge to ralph. Come on, engineers, sometimes plastic can be formed with a grain, which seems to be the case here.

RAVE to the prepared hikers (and their friendly dog Huckleberry) for their help. Your Ace bandage eased my pain, surgery will mend my broken wrist and your good example will mend my too-casual attitude about bringing the first aid kit on short hikes!