RANT to the dozens of dog owners who allow their dogs to run off-leash in Maple Leaf Reservoir Park on a daily basis despite the Seattle Municipal Code requirement that dogs be on a leash at all times in city parks except in off-leash areas and signs all over the park noting that the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has “funded planting of native plants in the wild meadows of this park. To protect this fragile new habitat, please keep pooches’ paws and human heels out of the unmowed areas” and “Under restoration, please stay out.”

RAVE to the lady at the Mill Creek frozen-yogurt shop today who saw I was having a low-sugar episode and brought me yogurt. Thank you so much. I wish I could repay you somehow.

RANT to the U.S. Postal Service for purchasing a new fleet of gas-guzzling delivery trucks!