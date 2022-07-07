RANT to all the restrooms in every store or restaurant in the entire world that does not have a hook on the back of the door or on the wall. Where on Earth are we women supposed to hang our purses while doing our business? The floor? The back of the toilet? I don’t think so!

RAVE to the Microsoft group at putt-putt golf that allowed my parents to quickly start their game and allow us to play at our own pace. There was a 30-minute wait but they realized my dad had difficulty standing that long. Act of kindness fully noted. Many thanks.

RANT to the city of Seattle’s lack of responsiveness to issues submitted through its Find It, Fix It app. Several times over recent years, requests have been submitted by myself and others regarding inadequate wrong-way signage on our street and poor signage at our intersection, causing excessive honking. Help us, please!