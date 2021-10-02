RANT to the neighbors uphill who don’t manage their leaves or the leaves in the street gutter by their homes. The leaves flow downhill during rainfall and clog up the drain causing flooding in your downhill neighbors’ houses and apartments unless someone downhill clears those leaves first (often in the rain). And, rant to the guy next door who leaf blows debris from “his” side of the street over to “my” side. I mean, really?

RAVE to the kind person who found my driver’s license on a Greenwood street and put it in a mailbox. An even greater rave for the staff at the post office who put it in an envelope and mailed it back to me. I was so relieved to get it again. Many thanks!

RANT to the large number of drug commercials on television that list every possible side effect, including death. Shouldn’t I be getting this information from my doctor instead?