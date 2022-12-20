RANT to the drugstore in Magnolia for displaying a huge sign by their pharmacy window, claiming that someone is “standing by” right now to give flu shots. I’m sure I’m not the only person who has wasted time standing in line, only to learn that you have to come back between certain hours, and only on certain days. The sign is up 24/7. Do they think this is a smart idea?

RAVE to our VERY outstanding mail carrier named Jose. He is always happy, friendly, efficient and reliably on the job. We see him out delivering mail well after 8 p.m. every evening. He endures long hours of delivering mail since the United States Postal Service has been unable to find enough workers. This is a very sad situation since working for the government offers tremendous benefits.