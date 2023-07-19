RANT to the helicopter company that provides sightseeing tours around the Space Needle. We live here and are angry at your persistent noise day after day. It is deafening. A quick flyby once in an hour seems reasonable but that is not what you do.

RAVE to the front desk manager for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Building 1. They have a smile for every patient and family member who walks through the door, and they know the “regulars” by name. Dealing with sad, scared cancer patients and their loved ones can’t be easy, and they are a fabulous ray of sunshine in a very dark time and place. They give directions, answer questions and soothe the weary and worried, all without missing a beat. It’s like watching an air traffic controller or a symphony conductor! Bless them and ALL of the staff at the Hutch; we are so lucky to have this resource in our community!