RANT to the employee at the Department of Licensing office in Everett who was rude and impatient to my autistic brother. He needed a little extra time and explanation to complete the standard eye exam, and was met with such a lack of kindness and care that he couldn’t finish the exam. My brother is an exceptional driver who has never broken a rule, and his eyesight is fine. All he needed was an employee willing to slow down and provide explanation of how to use the eye machine. The DOL should provide employees with training on supporting disabled people, not making them feel unwelcome.

RANT AND RAVE I paid for a few groceries for an older gentleman. I’m old and retired. I was upset when he drove away in a Mercedes. Next time I was at the store, the checker said he’d paid for items for the gal behind him.