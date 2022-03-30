RANT to grocery stores that offer digital grocery rewards to customers who have smartphones. Not everyone has a smartphone, be it seniors or just someone who cannot afford one. It appears that the discounts go to the individuals who do, and they are rewarded because they have more technical ability than others. Grocery prices should be for everyone.

RAVE to the lovely lady from Kirkland who wanted to give away, for free, seven arborvitae trees. She even had them dug up. Some were 8 feet tall. She also helped to load them into my truck. They look great in my yard, by the way.

RANT to drivers who leave their disabled-parking placard hanging from their rearview mirror when driving. It is not only illegal and dangerous, it clearly states on the placard “Remove it before you drive.”