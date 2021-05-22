RANT to the Seattle- and Renton-based private flight schools incessantly conducting flying lessons in the rural Snoqualmie Valley and surrounding hills. Dozens of flight lessons are conducted each day in the valley area, totally trashing the rural peace and quiet for many people. Complaints are ignored. The flight schools simply do not care.

RAVE to a local Wedgwood bakery that served me my order even after I realized I had no credit card and also filled my water bottle twice. I was out biking and needed calories and water. They were not accepting cash payments, but I did put a few dollars into the tip jar. Really helped me get home!

RANT to people who empty their drink cups on sidewalks. You need to check your surroundings to make sure that you’re not splashing it on other people.