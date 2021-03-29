RAVE to the young woman on Bainbridge Island dressed as a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day. I was on the beach with my three young grandkids when she approached us from across the bay on a stand-up paddleboard! She delighted the kids by saying she was a leprechaun and gave them handfuls of green candies and gold coins. What a creative and sweet gesture! Thank you for being a light of joy in an otherwise dark year.

RANT to me for not looking at the signage, but an even bigger rant to the overzealous parking enforcement in Ballard for ticketing people who are trying to support local restaurants. Two Saturdays in a row it happened. I won’t be visiting Ballard again anytime soon.