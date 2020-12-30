RAVE to a good Samaritan. My friend’s car lost power in the middle of I-5 and they immediately pulled in front of us, jumped out of their car and offered to tow us to safety as cars were buzzing by on either side. Risking his life, he helped my friend find the tow bar in his spare tire, which, unbeknownst to us, is standard equipment. He safely towed us to the shoulder, refused offers of cash and was off. His actions conceivably saved our lives.

RANT to drivers who haven’t realized they have turn signals, much less how to use them. Signaling after the light changes is useless to everyone. Signaling as you are turning the steering wheel is way too late to do anyone any good.