RANT to the approximately 50% of drivers who fail to stop for me and my dog when we’re in painted and signed crosswalks … even when they obviously can see we’re in the crosswalk. Are you in that much of a hurry? And another rant to the drivers/owners of cars who have windshield and side windows illegally tinted so dark I cannot make eye contact to ensure you see me. Really, people?

RAVE to the speed-check sign on South 178th Street in SeaTac. When you drive by at the posted speed it flashes a “Good Job!” message and a smiley face.

RANT to the people who walk on the sidewalks of Seattle who do not follow proper etiquette. When walking the sidewalks, it’s like driving a car on the streets — always keep to the right. If there are three or more people, don’t take up the whole sidewalk.