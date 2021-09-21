RAVE to the kind person who gifted our dog the Frisbee that she kept stealing from their dog at the Magnuson Park Off-Leash Area. Our dog LOVES her new toy and truly appreciates your kindness.

RANT to those who make and/or sell sandwiches that are essentially small loaves of white bread with stuff in the middle. This describes about 85% of all sandwiches. Does anybody know or care that white bread is absolutely horrible for one’s health?

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the young man who immediately pulled over to help me push my car onto the shoulder of Interstate 5 North the other day. Traffic was crazy and there was no way I could have done it myself without you! You are a hero. Rant to those who initially honked and yelled at me when my car stopped. I promise you I did not want to break down in the middle of the highway.