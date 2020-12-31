RAVE to Santa’s helpers. I bought alcohol and splurged on champagne for New Year’s Eve. Money is very tight these days with limited work because of the pandemic, but I received a very sweet gift of money from from a client. I was crushed when I got home after a few more errands and realized I left it in the cart. I rushed back to the store and someone turned it in! That person is definitely on Santa’s nice list!

RANT to the guy who was standing unmasked in a very, very crowded post office. “I’m licking envelopes,” he said. As if his excuse would prevent him from spreading the virus. Excuses do not keep the people around you safe. Wear a mask, please! No excuses.