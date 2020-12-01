RANT to the city of Everett which has faded street signs, especially on Highway 99. If they can’t be read in the daylight, how is anyone to read them on a dark, rainy or snowy winter night? Fix them or take them down!

RAVE to my Ballard hubcap fairy. Shortly after having my flat tire fixed, my expensive hubcap flew off into traffic. Thankfully, you alerted me and I was able to retrieve it. Moments later, we crossed paths a second time and you handed me a hubcap. Unfortunately, it wasn’t mine! Thanks for your kindness!

RANT to the people who turned my elderly neighbors in to the city because the rain saturated branches of their tree hung too low on the sidewalk. A kinder, more compassionate response would be to knock on their door and ask if they needed help taking care of this.