RANT to companies. I keep seeing more and more “free” giveaways, sweepstakes, etc. from companies which will only allow you to access their promotions if you use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or some other social platform. Hint: It’s not free if you first have to carve out a significant chunk of your personal privacy and affix it to the virtual envelope before mailing.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the return of the incessant rains. Not only has this erased the drought, but it has deterred the individuals with the infantile need to see and hear explosions who have been setting off illegal fireworks in the Marysville area for the 20 years that I have been here. Rant that they were up to their obsessive ways again during the brief half-day dry spell. Rant that the authorities seem to not have the capacity to bring those who bring down the quality of life for all to justice and/or to therapy.