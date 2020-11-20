RAVE to the two very accomplished dancers at Counterbalance Park recently. Your dancing brought a smile to my masked face. Thanks for sharing the joy of movement.

RANT to inconsiderate neighbors. Enough already! Please be cognizant. Keep your barking dogs inside your home. You carelessly leave them outside to disrupt our neighborhood! Don’t use your polluting, smoky outdoor pit fires, or your smoker barbecue, that both permeate the air. Schedule your foul leaf blowers for 10 a.m. on a weekday! Not all day on the weekend! Your loud music is your choice and not your neighbors’! Take it inside with the windows closed! Hello! We are all stuck at home. We need to be able to be on our decks for sanity! We cannot enjoy them or have our windows open with these conditions!