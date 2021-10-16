RAVE to Douglas, a cart wrangler at a local Fred Meyer! He found our car keys and immediately turned them in to customer service. We were frantically searching the parking lot and came across Douglas who directed us to the customer desk, he saved the day!

RANT to parking-enforcement officers for failing to ticket cars, trucks and boats that block crosswalks, driveways and hydrants.

RAVE to a local bookstore in Tacoma. Even though the computer did not show them having a specific book I was looking for, they actually went to the shelves to verify whether they did or did not have it. After confirming they did not have it, they then checked inventory at other stores in the greater Puget Sound area and offered to have a copy sent to their store from another location at no additional cost.