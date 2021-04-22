RAVE to the person who found my gold earring near the Bothell library book drop, and turned it in. I am so grateful. I wish I knew your name to thank you! And thank you to the librarians who connected the earring with the note I left at the library. A donation to charity will be made in honor of all of you!

RANT to the person who tried to merge into my lane on Roosevelt Way Northeast while I was still in that lane. I narrowly avoided having my car sideswiped by this inattentive driver.

RAVE to the person(s) who placed the beautifully decal-decorated colored eggs up and down in tree indentations in Redmond’s Hartman Park. They certainly brought a smile to my face (even though covered with a mask) as my Westie and I walked in the park.