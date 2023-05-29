RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the yards with beautiful, blooming rhododendrons! Rant to housing developers who don’t include rhodies as part of the landscaping. It’s our state flower, folks! Plant rhodies everywhere!

RAVE to the staff at the Shoreline driver licensing office. As new residents, we were so impressed with the staff and the appointment process. Our appointments were made 15 minutes apart the day before. We were met with a warm greeting and pleasant clerks throughout the process. Best DMV experience ever!

RANT to drivers who wait to make a turn until the car in front of them clears the intersection. Of course, you must do that if the lane ahead is backed up, so you don’t block the box. But otherwise, you should just follow the car in front of you and get moving! Turn lights are short. This is not a game of Red Rover.