RAVE to a fellow golfer who found my wallet in the parking lot of the Maplewood Golf Course. He returned it, intact, to my home that same afternoon. My wife was so thankful she forgot to get his name. Again, thank you very much.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to local radio news programs and the folks who provide them with financial support. It was shocking to learn that so few people donate to such an excellent source of news and other programming. Rant to all the folks who listen to these programs daily, yet don’t support them with regular monthly or yearly donations. I know there are more folks out there who can easily afford to contribute. Like many, I rely on both public radio and public TV for accurate, fair news, along with so many interesting programs and shows.