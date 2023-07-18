RAVE to the landscaping companies that provide their employees with battery-powered weed trimmers. The quiet hum that replaces the gas-powered roar is most welcome. And the air is cleaner, too.

RANT to those shooting off illegal fireworks on Alki Beach at all times of the night all summer long. Our dogs are traumatized, and we’re sleepless.

RAVE to the existence of the Northeast Seattle Tool Library and its dedicated volunteers. What a great resource! I recently joined and have had nothing but good experiences.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the 18 feet between my sofa and the kitchen cupboards. Do contractors even think about the time it takes to travel from the living room to the kitchen when building a house? Rave to my sofa snack caddy and minifridge. Now I can have the peace of mind that all my snacks are around me, and I won’t have to get up and interrupt my television programs.