RANT to every coffee shop that plays loud, monotonous, unpleasant “music” that prevents conversation for the hard-of-hearing. Complaints to baristas are met with, “But the young people like it.” Old people also visit coffee shops. What is wrong with some Mozart or classics for a change?

RAVE to the honest people left in this world. After a long day of running many errands, I stopped at the QFC in Wallingford for groceries, but a day later realized my wallet was missing — complete with a fair amount of money, credit cards and IDs. Two days later as I was tracing my steps, I went to the store to see if they had found it. As a harried manager was running around restocking the store, they stopped to open the safety box, gave a slight smile and asked for ID. They had the wallet with not a cent missing nor a credit card gone. My store forever!