RANT to restaurants that only provide a QR code to their menu and do not provide a printed copy. Not everyone uses a smartphone and even if one does, trying to read a menu on a small phone screen is not exactly convenient or easy.

RAVE to all the angels at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer the other day who came to my and my elderly mother’s aid after she fainted and fell in the parking lot. Rave to the person who called 911. Extra raves to Russ who literally took the shirt off his back to compress mom’s bleeding head and stayed with me until the ambulance left. Also grateful to the Fred Meyer staff for their supplies and the strangers who offered prayers. I wish for all who helped to know that my mom was thoroughly checked out at Swedish Edmonds and is on the mend.