RAVE to the person who found and turned in my wallet intact after a performance at Benaroya Hall. Many thanks and Happy New Year!

RANT to sports schedulers who scheduled the only two events available to us using antenna television reception to take place at the same time on New Year’s Day. Both the Citrus Bowl and NHL game were on at 10 a.m.

RAVE to the entire group of passengers on my recent delayed flight. We arrived two hours later than scheduled, but everyone remained seated until a few passengers at the back of the plane could disembark to try to catch their connecting international flights. I hope they made it!

RANT to all restaurants who offer tipping rates on their receipt based on “after tax” totals. I don’t tip the state and they don’t pass it along.