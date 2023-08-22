RAVE to first responders. We can’t say it often enough: Thank you to the firefighters and first responders saving lives all over the world, most recently around Lahaina! They helped my niece’s family escape an inferno near Lake Tahoe a few years back and even helped my sister’s baby chicks make it through the devastation around Loveland, Colo. True heroes!

RANT to those who blow past red lights. In the past week, I have seen three cars run a solid red light. Rant to you drivers who care so little for your life or mine. I happen to like my life, so please be respectful and wait the extra minute or two for the light to go green.

RAVE to drivers who know how to correctly and courteously zipper merge. Using all available open lanes helps cut down traffic delays for everyone.