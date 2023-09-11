RAVE to agricultural workers! From the owners to the planters, pickers and sellers. But especially those who harvest our precious foods. They work in changing and challenging conditions to bring us a bounty of goodness.

RANT to all of the parents who send their sick children to school and child care. Not only does your congested, achy, grumpy, sick child need to be at home and resting to get better, the other children, teachers, child care providers and school staff are exposed to their germs, get sick and then THEIR families are exposed and get sick. Some of these people (or their family members) have preexisting health conditions and your child’s “just a cold” could be catastrophic for one of them. Please, set up a plan ahead of time so that your sick child can stay home and not infect other people.

RAVE to all of the memory care workers who care for the residents.