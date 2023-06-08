RANT to small-minded trolls that insist on defacing a home’s whimsical artwork. Get a life!

RAVE to the “Pop-Up” Dog Off-Leash area at Wildwood Park in downtown Bellevue. Great job City of Bellevue/dogs! Along with the online survey, you will find how great it is to have a four-legged buddy and a city that understands this bond and the benefits they provide to all ages.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the hundreds of daily bikers accessing the 520 bridge route through the Shelby-Hamlin neighborhood going the right way on one-way streets. Our neighborhood loves these bikers. Rant to the dozens of daily bikers who access it going the wrong way on one-way streets often at high speeds around blind corners. The belligerent ones are the worst. City of Seattle, please send out traffic enforcement to start ticketing these bikers. You would make a fortune and maybe change behavior before someone gets hurt or worse.