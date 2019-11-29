RAVE to the Seattle drivers who let me in when I don’t have the right-of-way. I’m new in town, and sometimes I find myself in driving dilemmas such as the wrong lane for a turn (for example, when the traffic backup is longer than my navigation’s heads-up.) I am grateful to the folks who let me out of a parking lot or side street into a long line of traffic. I’ll do the same for you since one more car won’t make us much later! I suppose the current situation is aggravating for those who remember Seattle B.T. (Before Traffic), but having lived in many cities around the country, I must say that overall Seattle drivers are notably courteous and kind. Thanks for the patience, everyone!

RANT to police who run stop signs, stop lights and speed with no indication of an emergency. I don’t remember the last time I saw a police car obeying the speed limit. How many drivers are going to be stupid enough to pass you if you’re driving the speed limit? You are the front line in law enforcement. You should be the front line in law obedience. Fix it.