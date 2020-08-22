RANT to the real estate agent trying to sell a $3 million home on our street who won’t let anyone park in front of the house. Wouldn’t it be best to let the buyers know they will not have exclusive rights to parking in front of their house and will have to take their chances like everyone else in the city to find a parking spot in crowded neighborhoods?

RAVE to my 5-year-old daughter, Clara, for writing this poem, staying hopeful and keeping things in perspective throughout this pandemic:

When the coronavirus ends, we will have a big party.

When the coronavirus ends, I will hug you.

When the coronavirus ends, we will go camping.

When the coronavirus ends, the trees won’t fall and wilt.

When the coronavirus ends, the flowers will grow tall.

When the coronavirus ends, everyone will get back together again.