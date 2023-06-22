RAVE to the several concerned people who gathered around my 78-year-old wife after she stumbled and fell in front of a grocery store in Edmonds the other afternoon. One of the first called 911. Three store employees responded, and all were helpful with suggestions and assistance. A nearby firetruck was returning to the station and responded within minutes. Three EMTs got her up and into the car so I could drive her the half mile to the emergency room. Concerned about a serious injury, I can report that she is well, with just a few bruises and a goose egg on her forehead to show for her tumble.

RANT to people that edit grammar and spelling in library books. Buy your own books if you can’t resist defacing them. And you might want to look up the term “artistic license.”